Ibrahim Musa says Kano Pillars have a good chance to claim their fifth Nigeria Professional Football League crown this season.

The Sai Masu Gida have won the Nigerian topflight four times with the last in 2016 and are currently placed in the log with 38 points – five adrift of leaders Lobi Stars.

Despite the gap, the tactician insists his side are still in the frame and is vowing that they will be ready for the league title fight in the remaining league games.

“We are building our team for the resumption of the league and I am happy with the form of my players,” Musa told Goal.

“We’ve played a lot of top friendlies to keep the players fit and in good form before the league resumes. Though we gave them a short break and they will back to continue from where we’ve stopped.

“We’re are trying to improve on our attack and I am confident that we will be ready after all these friendly matches we’ve been playing since resuming to camp from the break.

“If you look at our performance, playing eight matches during the start without losing. Though we’re third on the log, I believe we have what it takes and a good chance to fight for the league title this season.”