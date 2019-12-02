<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Embattled coach of NPFL side Kano Pillars Ibrahim Musa has stated that his side will be massively boosted by the valuable one point picked in Jos against high flying side Plateau united after playing out a goalless draw on Sunday.

Musa speaking in a chat said the approach outrightly was to pick maximum points in the game after enduring a bad start to the league but stressed that picking a point against the league leaders away is good enough motivation to get his side back on track.

“Our approach to the game is to come and win but we thank almighty Allah for the one point which is very important to us and it’s just the beginning because the position Kano Pillars are is not the position of the Kano pillars team. And this one point will boost our confidence.”