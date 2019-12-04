<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of NPFL side Kano Pillars Ibrahim Musa has stated that he is confident his side will not fall prey to giant killers Akwa starlet ahead of today’s rescheduled outstanding league fixture between both sides.

Musa speaking in a chat with brila.net ahead of the match backed his side to consolidate on the point gained last time out away to league leaders Plateau united where they played a goalless draw and feels confidence is building already in his team.

“We are going for another away this time to Akwa starlet. Pillars are a great team, no matter how they are killing giant, we are going to win the match by the grace of God.”