Portuguese club CD Nacional have announced the arrival of Nigeria international Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’ on a four-year contract.

‘Muazzam’ was set to join local rivals SC Maritimo but transfer negotiations broke down allowing Nacional, who are back in the Portuguese top flight, to snap him up.

Nacional president was specially in Abuja, Nigeria, to discuss a deal with the player’s club FC Hearts, according to the report.

Nacional reported that ‘Muazzam’ will resume full training tomorrow, according to the club.

Last season, the Nigeria international played on loan at Austria Wien.