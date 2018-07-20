Nigeria midfielder, Ibrahim Alhassan, says that he is looking forward to having a successful time with his new Portuguese club, CD Nacional.

Alhassan penned a four-year contract with with CD Nacional on Thursday.

The former Akwa United star was initially set to join another Portuguese club SC Maritimo but the deal broke down over the transfer fee.

“All the glory be to God today🙌🏿 for giving me a new opportunity with @CDNacional ✍🏿🇵🇹⚽️. Looking forward to helping this great club and my new team to win 🏆,” reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Alhassan featured for Austrian club, Austria Wien, on loan from Nigeria Amateur side, FC Hearts, last season.

He has won three international caps for Nigeria.