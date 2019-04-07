<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sunshine Stars of Akure player Ibe Peter has described his present club as a blessing to him saying the entire crew and management have been supportive.

Ibe, in a chat, stated that although Cynosure FC gave him the opportunity to be noticed, Sunshine Stars handed him more exposure and top-flight action and even when he was out injured, he received very massive support.

“I would say thanks to Cynosure FC who gave me the opportunity and platform to showcase my talent and I caught the eye of sunshine.

Playing at Sunshine has been awesome! From the management to the coaches and the players they love me and I love them too.

I missed quality football when I was injured and I’m not just glad but also excited to be back.