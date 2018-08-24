Arsenal legend Ian Wright has tipped Alex Iwobi to flourish under new manager Unia Emery.

Many Arsenal fans have been critical of the Nigeria international at the London Gunners and expect him to struggle following the exit of the man who gave him his big breakthrough, Arsene Wenger.

But Wright has now picked Iwobi among the players who will shine through under new boss Emery.

“He’s quick, has good movement and scores goals from inside the box. He will thrive under Emery,” Wright rated Iwobi on Sky Sports TV.

The former Arsenal record goal scorer said new signing Matteo Guendouzi as well as goalkeeper Petr Cech will also shine under the new manager, while Granit Xhaka could struggle.

Iwobi, 22, has already hit target for Arsenal, who have had a difficult start to the new season after they lost their first their opening two matches.