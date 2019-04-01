<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway believes new Manchester United permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should bring Wilfried Zaha back to the Red Devils.

Zaha helped the Eagles secure promotion to the Premier League in 2012/13 and was brought to United in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last transfer before his retirement.

Things didn’t work out for the Ivory Coast international at Old Trafford and he was sent out on loan to Cardiff City where he played under Solskjaer for the remainder of the 2013/14 season.

Zaha eventually went back to Palace and has become a club legend, a true talisman who is arguably the top performer of any player outside of the top six clubs.

The Elephants wideman has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, but Holloway reckons a return to United would be a better career move.

“I’ve never worked with someone as talented as him. It was always about putting those pieces together,” Holloway told talkSport.

“When you’ve got the amount of skill Wilfried has, it’s about when to do it. If they’re going to go to a 4-4-2, they should definitely sign him.

“Is Martial a winger or a wannabe No.9? And do you really want to play Rashford in a wide left position? I think they still have got some issues to resolve.

“There was no better thing than seeing Ryan Giggs running down the wing beating people in a Manchester United shirt for years and years.

“They haven’t really got a winger any more. Wilf was never given a proper opportunity at United.

“Sir Alex [Ferguson], I totally believe, would have loved him.

“Look at what he did for [Cristiano] Ronaldo? Wilfried has still got that in him, so if I were United I would champion him, and if not maybe Manchester City might take him.”