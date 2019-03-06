



A court in Budapest on Tuesday ruled in favour of extraditing football whistleblower to his home country of Portugal, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Rui Pinto, 30, was detained in Hungary on Jan. 16 on a European arrest warrant issued by Portuguese authorities on suspicion of extortion and secrecy violations.

Pinto’s lawyers plan to appeal against the court decision to extradite their client to Portugal for trial, although he was linked to the Football Leaks portal.

Portugal accuses him of charges in connection with the information he leaked on financial dealings of European football clubs.

Football Leaks also exposed alleged plans for a European Super League.

His lawyer launched an appeal against the extradition decision and the final ruling may take several weeks