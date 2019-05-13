<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris insists that the speculation over Mauricio Pochettino’s future will not distract his team-mates from their upcoming Champions League final.

The Argentine hinted prior to his side’s dramatic semi-final comeback against Ajax that he could leave the club at the season’s end and dodged questions about the issue following the 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday.

However, Lloris says the squad are solely focused on creating history for the club against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

The France international stated: “We are going to be focused only on the final. We all have a lot of respect for the manager.”

“He’s done so much for us and helped us to improve. If Tottenham is at this level, it’s thanks to him.

“It’s massive to play a Champions League final and we’ll do everything to win. The priority now is to rest. The only focus next week is to recover and be ready in