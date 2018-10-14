



Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insists that being found guilty of drink-driving does not change the person he is.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner was given a 20-month driving ban and fined £50,000 last month after being stopped by police on August 24 and providing a sample that was more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.

Lloris suffered a thigh strain three days after the incident and only returned to action at club level for Spurs against La Liga title holders Barcelona in the Champions League on October 3.

He has since played against Cardiff City in the Premier League and for France in their 2-2 friendly draw with Iceland on Thursday.

He will hope to feature again for Didier Deschamps’ side when they host Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday and, despite admitting that the episode was “embarrassing”, he is confident that it will not have a dramatic impact on how he is perceived throughout the game.

“It is pretty tricky and embarrassing,” he told Le Journal du Dimanche.

“This is not the image I want to give, but mistakes happen. It must not affect me as a man.

“It does not change who I am or the professional that I am.

“I have always devoted everything to football and respected what you have to do off the field.”

Lloris, who arrived at Tottenham from Lyon in 2012, captained Les Bleus to their second-ever World Cup triumph in Russia, 20 years after their inaugural success.

Their victory came two years after he led them to the final of the 2016 European Championships where they lost to Portugal.

He is yet to taste silverware with Spurs, with defeat to Chelsea in the final of the 2014-5 EFL Cup the closest he has come to a medal at club level in England,

After France’s clash with Germany, Lloris will return to Premier League duty with Tottenham, who face West Ham on Saturday.

Spurs then face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages as they look to salvage their European campaign.