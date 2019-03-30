<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Huddersfield’s two-year stay in the Premier League is over after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Jan Siewert’s side needed to win at Crystal Palace for their destiny to remain in their own hands, but their 2-0 defeat to Roy Hodgson’s side sealed their fate before the start of April.

Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Wolves, coupled with Southampton’s 1-0 win at Brighton, left Huddersfield 19 points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

The Terriers’ return to English football’s second tier has been confirmed at the venue where they made their Premier League debut in such memorable fashion, beating Palace 3-0 on the opening day of last season.

But they have found their second campaign in the top flight a much more difficult proposition, registering just three wins so far from their 32 league matches.

The West Yorkshire club have become only the second club to be relegated this early in a season, matching Derby’s record in the 2007/08 campaign.

Paul Jewell’s Rams were relegated on March 29 that year after their 2-2 home draw with Fulham and Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Manchester City left them 19 points away from safety with only six games left.