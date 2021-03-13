



Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has made clear his position on Antoine Griezmann, suggesting that whenever he plays, the Catalan giant are actually working with ten players.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros but has failed to live up to expectations.

The high price has led to increase scrutiny on the former Real Sociedad forward’s displays, as he hasn’t been able to fill the void that Neymar left behind.





The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner failed to find the net in both legs of Barcelona’s Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain, although he did win the penalty just before half-time in the second-leg which Lionel Messi missed.

And speaking in an interview with Sportsport.ba, the 1994 Ballon D’Or winner said: ”Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona are playing with ten players.

“If they want to do something good in the long-term, they have to sell him.

“Trincao and Braithwaite must be in the team, what is Griezmann doing there?”

Griezmann has featured in 38 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals with 11 assists.