HotSports Media Group, Nigeria’s foremost marketing and production company, has won the rights to market the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations starting in Cairo on June 21. It will broadcast on terrestrial television channels across Nigeria.

This remarkable development will be sealed with the Nigerian Television Authority at a signing ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest football tournament in the continent which Nigerian fans look forward to perhaps even much more than the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s edition in Egypt, which will kick off in Cairo on June 21 and run till July 19, is expected to catch the attention of billions of TV viewers in the continent and across the world with HotSports bringing all the 52 matches from the group stage to the showpiece final to the fans in their homes, viewing centres and other relaxation sports.

Announcing the decision of NTA to grant HotSports the rights to market and broadcast the tournament, the Group CEO of HotSports Media Group, Mr Taye Ige, said that Nigerian football fans and other stakeholders would have four weeks of fun watching the matches on TV.

“We will deploy all our technical and marketing competencies acquired over the years to give Nigerian lovers of the beautiful game a most relaxing and fulfilling AFCON as they cheer the Super Eagles to victory in Egypt,” he assured.

Nigeria will play in Group B and have Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi as opponents in their quest to win the title for the fourth time.

Brands and products will use the massive TV viewership to connect with existing and potential customers during the tournament.

Founded in 1996, HotSports has exciting and authoritative sports broadcasting packages that offer brand owners a vehicle to the widest sports loving audience in Nigeria.

It is the Official Media Partner of the Nigeria Football Federation and has become reputable as a go-getting company committed to adding value to the sports marketing industry.

It has provided activations for leading brands around major continental and global sports events.