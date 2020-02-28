<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Horoya AC of Guinea Nigerian striker Bolaji Shakin has stated that he is sure his side will not leave Aba empty handed ahead of this Sunday’s CAF Confederation cup quarter final first leg clash between Enyimba of Nigeria and the Guinean club side in Aba.

Shakin speaking with newsmen said the Guinean side have a very good home form which makes the journey to Nigeria needing just a draw or a win if possible and then finish things off in the second leg in Conakry as they bid to outsmart the Nigerian side for a semi final ticket.





“It will be very hard for us but we know what is at stake and we are not here for tourism neither are we here to count bridges. We are here to make a positive result so that it will be a good game for us at home because we know we don’t lose at our home.

“We will surely win at our home. We just want to get a win here or draw then we go back home with a good smile.”