Horoya AC of Guinea striker Bolaji Sakin has stated that he wants to end the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign as champion after helping his side to the last four stage of the competition.

The Nigerian forward scored the first of his side’s 2-0 win recorded Sunday evening against Nigeria Professional Football League reigning champion Enyimba FC.





Sakin speaking in a chat with brila.net said for him and the club at this point is the desire to win the competition but equally aware of how tough the challenge will be from here as they face competition favourites Pyramids of Egypt in the semi final and a guaranteed final against any of the Moroccan duo of Berkane or Hassania Agadir.

“I’m very happy that we qualified at the end to the semi final and I’m very happy to score a goal against Enyimba. I know it will be getting more difficult as we are going up but our objective this year is to carry the Confederation cup.”