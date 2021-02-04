



Holland coach, Frank de Boer, has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, playing again this season.

The towering Dutchman has been out of action since October but has been seen stepping up his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury in recent weeks.

“It’s going to be close for Virgil,” De Boer told De Telegraaf. “He is working with so much energy.





“If you see what he does… In my time, you were only allowed to kick in the pool.

“If Virgil does not suffer a setback and if it [recovery] goes a little faster than expected, he must be able to make it to the European championship opening against Ukraine on June 13th.

“He’s very important to our team, on and off the pitch.”