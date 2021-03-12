



Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma has been ruled out TSG Hoffenheim’s away trip to Stuttgart on Sunday.

Akpoguma last featured for Hoffeheim in a league game against Freiburg on January 2 due to a hamstring-related injury.

The versatile defender returned to training last week, but is still not fully fit to return to action for the club.





“Mijat #Gacinovic is not in consideration for Sunday and Akpo will miss out too. Stefan Posch and Kevin Vogt are likewise still doubts. We need to wait and see,” Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeneß told a news conference on Friday.

The 25-year-old has made 13 league appearances for the Bundesliga club this season.