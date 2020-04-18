<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich completed the signing of 17-year-old Hoffenheim forward Armindo Sieb much to the display of sporting director Alexander Rosen.

Sieb will become a Bayern player and move on a free transfer once the transfer window opens and Rosen was left absolutely furious over the conduct of both Bayern Munich and Sieb himself.

Sieb, who scored 10 goals in 15 games at the U-17 level this season, did not get permission to have his Bayern medical, nor did Rosen feel it was appropriate for Bayern to conduct business during the coronavirus outbreak.





“It was irritating that the player was called to Munich for a medical examination without coordination with us,” he told Sport1.

“Against the background of the current coronavirus crisis with all its limitations and challenges, I don’t have the words for such behaviour.”

Sieb signed for Hoffenheim from Red Bull Leipzig in 2018 and immediately bagged 10 goals in 25 appearances with the U-17s despite only being 15 years old.