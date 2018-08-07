Croatian club HNK Gorica have completed the transfer of former Flying Eagles captain Musa Mohammed as a free agent on a three-year contract.

Musa’s former Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir did not take up an option to extend his three-year contract after it ran out this summer.

He featured for Bulgarian club Locomotiv Plovdiv last season on loan.

Musa, who also captained the Golden Eaglets, has been on loan from his Turkish club for the past two seasons

He has won four caps with the Super Eagles.

HNK Gorica have been promoted to the Croatian top flight ahead of the forthcoming season.