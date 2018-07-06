Flying winger Hilary Gong has promised to shine at Vitesse Arnhem after he signed a four-year deal with the Dutch club.

Vitesse announced the signing of Gong from Slovak club AS Trencin on their website to beat off suitors from across Europe.

Gong contributed 23 goals in all competitions for Trencin last season.

The excited winger told Vitesse official website: “The story of Vitesse really appealed to me. They have often looked at me and know exactly where my quality lies.

“The Eredivisie is known as a competition in which young players get plenty of opportunities.

“I hope to adapt quick to the new environment and then show the true Hillary Gong.”

The 19-year-old forward from GBS Academy of Jos scored 11 goals in the Slovak league for AS Trencin last season