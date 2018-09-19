Morocco coach Herve Renard has pledged his future to the Atlas Lions, ending speculation about him moving elsewhere.

The two-time Afcon winning coach’s current job was said to be on the line, with reports from Morocco suggesting that he had set some conditions for his employers to keep him at the helm of the North Africans. He has since denied making the demands.

Renard has also been linked with the Algeria job to replace Rabah Madjer. Recent reports in Egypt stated that former international defender and Egyptian Football Association board member Hazem Emam was sent to France to meet Renard and convince him to take up the Pharaohs job.

However the former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach has pledged his commitment to Morocco.

“Some people talk about my future in the media to sow trouble with the Moroccan spirit,” tweeted Renard.

“If it’s still a little too early to know what will be done, one thing is certain: Out of respect for Morocco and all Moroccans, I will not leave in any way for another African nation regardless of who it is. Those who claim it (leaving Morocco), are wrong.”