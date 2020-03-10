<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Inter Milan striker Hernan Crespo has revealed how he three times had the chance to join Real Madrid.

Crespo says one of those occasions was as a coach.

“In 2002, I was at Lazio and it was either me or Ronaldo who would go to Real Madrid,” Crespo told The Tactical Room. “They bought Ronaldo, and I went to Inter as his replacement. If Ronaldo had stayed at Inter, I would have signed for Madrid.

“The second [chance to go to Real Madrid] was in January 2009, in José Mourinho’s first season at Inter. Madrid came in for me, but they were only offering a six-month contract, because they had [presidential] elections coming up. I didn’t accept it.”





When Carlo Ancelotti left Paris Saint-Germain to take over at Madrid in 2013, Crespo could have taken his first steps as a coach as number two to the Italian.

“I watched games [for Ancelotti when he was at PSG],” the 44-year-old, now a youth coach with Parma, said. “I compiled reports and gave him my vision of teams. I did it a number of times, watching the games on TV at home.

“The plan was that I’d be his assistant at Real Madrid, we’d talked about it. But [Madrid president] Florentino Pérez wanted to appoint [Zinedine] Zidane in the role, and let’s just say that was a good decision.”