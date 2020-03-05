<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Heracles striker Cyriel Dessers says he’s delighted to be handed his maiden call up into the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Dutch Eredivisie leading scorer was included in the Gernot Rohr’s 24 man Super Eagles squad for the upcoming 2021 African cup of nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone later in March.

Dessers who was born to a Belgian father, but eligible to represent Nigeria through his mother completed his paper works during the week and switched allegiance to the West African country.





The 25 year old however said through his social media handle that he’s proud and can’t wait to meet his international teammates.

“So honoured and proud. Can’t wait to wear the Green-White jersey and meet the team! 🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles #naija”

Meanwhile, Dessers who has scored 15 goals in 25 games for his club this season will have to compete for a starting shirt with Lille forward Victor Osimhen.