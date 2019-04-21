<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauricio Pochettino is key to Tottenham’s success and should be considered for this season’s Manager of the Year award, according to journalist Henry Winter.

Regardless of whether Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool or Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City win the Premier League title, The Times’ chief football writer believes Pochettino is a worthy candidate for the award.

As well as competing for a top-four finish, Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history by claiming an exhilarating away-goals win over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Winter said: “The whole thing at Tottenham evolves around Pochettino, he is key to all of it.

“Whatever managers get paid, Pochettino deserves more. His impact on football in this country and the way he has done it without the resources – developing players – can’t be underestimated.

“I know it will probably be Klopp or Guardiola, but Pochettino should be right up there for the Manager of the Year award as well.”

The Daily Mail’s chief sports writer Martin Samuel agrees, particularly considering the resources Tottenham have compared to Manchester City.

“The fact they are keeping pace with a team like Manchester City, with the resources they have is impressive,” Samuel said.

“Of course, it’s Tottenham’s choice to go two transfer windows without buying anybody and they’re not impoverished – you only have to look at their stadium and accounts to see that.

“But to get that far [in the Champions League] and without Harry Kane, is a fantastic achievement.”