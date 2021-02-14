



After a super start back in Turkey, Henry Onyekuru looks set to make his loan transfer to Galatasaray a permanent move at the end of the season.

However, it has now been reported that going by the Financial Fair Play Galatasaray can only trigger the option to buy the Nigeria forward if they sold another player for about the same amount.

‘Gala’ paid AS Monaco 650,000 Euros as loan fee and will have to pay an additional 4.3 million Euros to make the switch permanent.





Sabah reported Galatasaray and UEFA entered a four-year agreement in 2018 part of which stated the Turkish giants cannot buy players in the transfer window except they sell players for about the same amount.

Striker Mbaye Diagne is currently on loan to West Bromwich Albion with option for the Premier League club to buy him for six million Euros after they bought him for 13 million Euros.

It is the cash from this transfer that ‘Gala’ will hope to finance the permanent switch for Onyekuru.