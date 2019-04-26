<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru struck twice in Galatasary 5-2 win over Malatyaspor in Turkish Cup on Thursday night.

Martins Linnes, Sofiane Feghouli, and Kostas Mitroglou were also on the score sheet as Galatasaray eliminated Malatyaspor to reach the Turkey Cup final.

The 22-year-old on loan Everton star scored the third and fourth goals in the 58th and 74th minutes at the Yeni Malatyspor stadium to take his total tally for the season to 14 in all competitions.

“I congratulate all my teammates because it’s not easy to play away against a team like Malatyaspor. Everyone gave his face, he performed very well.

“Very nice game and we are going to the finals with a very nice score,” Onyekuru said on the club’s social media handle.

Galatasaray will now face Akhisar Belediyespor in the final.