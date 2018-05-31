Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht have hit back at Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru over his claims that they ruined his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup.

The 20-year-old, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Anderlecht from Everton, claims the Belgian team deliberately sidelined him after a knee injury he suffered in December last year.

According to Onyekuru, their actions ensured he wouldn’t be selected by the Super Eagles, miss out on the World Cup, and therefore struggle to earn a work permit for the Premier League.

Everton would then in all likelihood be forced to loan the player back to the ‘Purple and White’ for another season.

“Anderlecht have cost me my World Cup, but they knew that I needed to get a work permit for England by not letting me play, I could not go to Russia and they tried to keep me for another season at Anderlecht,” the Nigerian attacker said, before vowing that he will not play for the team again.

However, Anderlecht have since debunked the former Eupen player’s accusations.

“Henry is a great player and his injury in December weakened the squad and reduced his chances to participate in the World Cup with his country,” a club spokesman told Echo.

“RSC Anderlecht, nor the technical staff never made any promise to Henry concerning his selection.

“RSCA is a professional club and it wouldn’t be very professional to make promises to players. The coach selects the best and fittest players for the games.”