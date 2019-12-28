<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi and Henry Onyekuru’s brilliant displays for their former sides in Belgium didn’t go unnoticed as they have been included in KAS Eupen and Genk teams of the decade respectively.

Ndidi joined Genk in 2015 and played a total of 63 league matches netting four goals over three seasons.

In May, 2017 he joined Premier League club Leicester City for a record €18m.

Onyekuru on the other hand joined K.A.S. Eupen from partner club Aspire Academy in 2015 and played a huge role to the club’s promotion the same year.

He subsequently netted 29 league goals during a three-year spell in Eupen.

The 22-year-old forward earned a big-money move to Everton after a series of outstanding display for his Belgian side and has since been transferred to French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

Onyekuru is presently struggling for game time at the Principality club and has been limited to just four appearances this term.