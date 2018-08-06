Henry Onyekuru celebrates another goal for Galatasaray

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru could only watch from the bench as champions Galatasaray lost the Turkish league season opener, the Super Cup, to Akhisar Belediyespor.

Galatasaray lost 5-4 after extra-time scores stood at 1-1.

It was Turkey FA Cup holders Akhisar Belediyespor’s first Super Cup win.

The Turkish league will kick off on Friday when Onyekuru’s Galatasaray travel to Ankaragucu.

Onyekuru has scored a couple of goals in pre-season training with his new club.

