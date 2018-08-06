Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru could only watch from the bench as champions Galatasaray lost the Turkish league season opener, the Super Cup, to Akhisar Belediyespor.
Galatasaray lost 5-4 after extra-time scores stood at 1-1.
It was Turkey FA Cup holders Akhisar Belediyespor’s first Super Cup win.
The Turkish league will kick off on Friday when Onyekuru’s Galatasaray travel to Ankaragucu.
Onyekuru has scored a couple of goals in pre-season training with his new club.
