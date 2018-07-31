Nigeria forward, Henry Onyekuru, has revealed that he turned interest from Spanish outfit, Valencia to remain with Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

Onyekuru is on loan at Galatasaray from English Premier League side, Everton.

He spent last season on loan at Belgian club, Anderlecht as he couldn’t get a work permit to play in the Premier League after joining Everton from another Belgian team, Eupen.

Reports in the past week have suggested Valencia were interested in paying Everton to terminate the temporary deal with the Turkish side and take the winger on a five-year deal.

The striker has however confirmed Valencia’s interest in him but insists but he is keen to stay with Galatasaray

“It is true that Valencia are interested in me,” Onyekuru told Fotomac .

“I liked this fact, but now I am a player of Galatasaray and I do not think this deal can take place.”

The 21-year-old has hit the ground running in pre-season for his loan club, scoring two goals in three games in preparation for the 2018/19 campaign.