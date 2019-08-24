<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has revealed that Monaco are in a good position for the three points when they welcome bottom-placed Nimes Olympique on Sunday in a French Ligue 1 fixture.

Monaco cannot afford to lose to the bottom-placed side who are 19th on the table after losing their opening two matches to Lyon and Metz, respectively.

“The whole team is ready for the clash this weekend; we have had a difficult start to the season but I believe this game against Nimes will give us the perfect atmosphere to claim our first win of the season.

Everybody in the team is working well and we just want to ensure we put smiles on the faces of our fans and kickstart our league campaign,” Onyekuru said.