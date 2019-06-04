<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Henry Onyekuru is upbeat that the Super Eagles will soar high at the 32nd African Cup of Nations billed in Egypt.

The Everton player who is on loan to Galatasaray and won the Turkish Super League title scoring 14 goals enroute to the triumph says he is also relishing his first AFCON pre-tournament training experience with the Super Eagles, adding that he feels honoured to be part of the team.

The Eagles are currently in Asaba, Delta State for the first phase of their camping exercise preparatory to the AFCON 2019 with Onyekuru tweeting about his hopes and experience.

“After a short break, I’m back doing what I love. The first training back getting ready for #AFCON. Honoured to represent Nigeria. Super Eagles Will Soar!,” Onyekuru tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Onyekuru was named in the 25-man provisional list by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr for the pre-tournament camping and it remains to be seen if he will make the final 23-man cut for the AFCON 2019.

And if Onyekuru makes the final cut, it will be the 21-year old’s first participation at the AFCON finals with Nigeria.