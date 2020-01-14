<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru will resume training with Galatasaray next week after leaving hospital following a treatment for malaria.

Onyekuru was admitted at the hospital last week after completing a six-month loan move to Galatasaray from French Ligue 1 club, Monaco.





The 22-year-old missed Galatasaray’s training in Antalya preparatory to the resumption of the Turkish top-flight league this weekend.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances, winning the League and Cup double with Fathi Terim’s men.

Galatasaray will be banking on Onyekuru to lift them from seventh place in the table.

They are also 10 points behind leaders Sivasspor.