<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Onyekuru has endured a nightmare start to life in the French topflight with the principality side, Monaco but, has a preference for Turkey despite offers from Russia and Spain.

The Super Eagles winger has only managed 160 minutes of football, playing four times with only one assist to his name ever since completing a €13 switch from EPL outfit, Everton this season.

And according to reports surrounding his future, Russian sides, Lokomotiv and CSKA Moscow alongside Spanish outfit, Celta Vigo have joined Turkish champions, Galatasaray, in the race to sign the 22-year-old Nigeria International.

However, the former KAS Eupen winger who enjoyed a wonderful loan spell last season at the Telekom Arena, scoring 14 goals in all competitions as Galatasaray cantered home a domestic double prefers a reunion with Fatih Terim’s troops.

“I don’t have any Russia in my career plans. If Galatasaray makes the transfer and agree with Monaco, I would like to go to my old team without hesitation, Onyekuru said,” as quoted by Liverpoolecho.