



Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was on the winning side as Galatasaray defeated archrival Fenerbahce 1-0 at the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium on Saturday.

Having netted three goals in his first two games in his third spell with the club, the Nigerian international could have scored his fourth goal this season in the 67th minute but his shot was saved by the Fenerbahce goalkeeper.





Galatasaray’sgoal came from the club’s new Egyptian striker Mohamed Mustafa in the 54th minute. Onyekuru was substituted in the 77th minutes by Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu after a brilliant display.

In the same vein, his Nigerian compatriot, Oghenekaro Etebo played a cameo role for Gala as he came on from the bench in the 87th minutes.

The goal was enough to help the Lions claim leadership of the Turkish Süper Lig with a goal difference, as both teams have 48 points.