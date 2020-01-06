<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In what could best be described as a business minded approach, Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has set immediate target following his return on loan to Galatasaray.

It is the former Eupen of Belgium star’s second coming to the Turkish club having enjoyed first loan sojourn with the club between 2017 and 2018 scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances.

Onyekuru who described Gala as home after putting pen to paper on Sunday, revealed that his immediate target is to help the side finish the season’ strong.’ “Ready to give all I have to help finish the season strong” he enthused.

Onyekuru whose performance at Eupen wowed many clubs and eventually gingered Everton to sign him for £7million in 2017, could however not play for the Toffess due to work permit problems, forcing the Nigerian international to spend the entire deal period on loan to Anderlecht and Galatasaray respectively.

Expiration of the original Everton deal in 2019 saw the 22 year old seal a fresh 5-year deal with French side As Monaco for undisclosed fee but rumored to be between £12 and £15 million but struggled to break into Leonardo Jardim’s squad.

Gala are currently at the 7th position on Super Lig table with 27 points in 17 matches.

The Fatih Terim led side made a 5-0 whitewash of Antalyaspor in their last lig match and will next take on Adana Demirspor January 19.

Gala have a friendly match lined up against Adana Demirspor on Saturday and returnee Onyekuru is likely to feature in friendly ahead of his return to Super Lig action come January 19.