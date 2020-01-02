<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru will spend the second half of the 2019/2020 season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

According to reports in the Turkish media, representatives of Onyekuru met with Monaco’s Vice President, Oleg Petrov, on Wednesday to sort out the final details of the loan agreement.

Monaco agreed to loan Onyekuru to Galatasaray for free on a six-month deal, with the latter expected to pay his full salary for the period.

There is however no purchase option involved in the deal.

The 22-year-old linked up with Monaco from Premier League side, Everton at the start of the current season but failed to secure regular playing time at the club.

He made four league appearances for the principality club this season without a goal to his name.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Galatasaray. He scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances and won the domestic double with Fathi Terim’s men.