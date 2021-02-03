



Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru is delighted to score for Galatasaray on his return to the Turk Telecom Stadium

Onyekuru opened scoring for Fathi Terim’s side in the 3-0 win over champions Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday night.

The 23-year-old nodded home powerfully on the stroke of half-time following a cross from Ryan Donk.

The pacy striker bagged a brace in the 2-1 away win against Gazientep FK last week.





He has now scored three goals in his opening two appearances for Galatasaray.

The former Anderlecht player took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“What a week! Happy to be back in the stadium 🏟 and contribute with another goal! All praises to God! ⚽️🤟🏽 ,” Onyekuru tweeted after the game.

Galatasaray will face title rivals Fenerbahce in their next league game on Saturday.