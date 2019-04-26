<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Henry Onyekuru is striving to win a domestic double with Galatasaray season after the Yellow and Reds booked a place in the final of the Turkish Cup following Thursday’s 5-2 semi-final win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Galatasaray qualified for the final of the competition on a 5-2 aggregate win. The first leg last month ended goalless.

Fathi Terim’s men are three points behind league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir with five games remaining before the end of the campaign, and they still harbour high hopes of successfully defending the title they won last term.

Galatasaray will head into the final of the Turkish Cup next month against Akhisar Belediyespor as the firm favourites and Onyekuru admits they will take each of all their remaining games like a final.

“I would like to congratulate all my teammates because it is not easy to play away against a team like Malatyaspor. Everybody gave hundred percent of their efforts, we did very well. We are going to the final after a very nice game and a very nice score,” Onyekuru told reporters after the game.

“We performed very well, we gave our hundred percent. After that, we have six games. Let no one doubt that we will give 100 percent in the remaining games. We look at each game from the perspective of the final. ”

Onyekuru hit a brace in the game against Malatyaspor to take his tally to 14 across all competitions with three assists.

It was a sweet return to the Galatasaray’s squad for the loanee from Everton who missed his side’s 3-1 Super Lig game win against Kayserispor last weekend due to suspension.

Aside his goals, Onyekuru also set up Martin Linnes for Galatasaray’s opening goal after five minutes and also had a hand in the second goal scored by Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli.