Nigerian forward, Henry Onyekuru, is looking forward to the start of the new Turkish Super Lig season.

Onyekuru, 21, is on loan at the Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray from English Premier League side, Everton.

He spent last season on loan at Belgian club, Anderlecht but his campaign was cut short by a knee injury he picked up in December against his former side, KAS Eupen.

The striker had an impressive outing with Fathi Terim’s men scoring twice and providing one assist in five pre-season outings.

“Beautiful training session before the start of this season. Looking forward to this opportunity 🙏🏽💛❤️🦁#gala,” Onyekuru wrote on his Twitter handle.

Galatasaray will face Ankaragucu on Friday at the Osmanli Stadium in their first game of the new season.