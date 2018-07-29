Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru has said he hopes to score more goals for his new Turkish club after he netted the winner in a 1-0 win over Club Africain of Tunisia.

He poked home on the dot of full time after he was severally denied by the goalkeeper.

The Everton loanee said: “It is my duty to score goals as a striker and it’s always a thing of joy for me whenever I score goals.

“So, I am delighted to win the game for my club Gala.

“And I am looking forward to scoring more goals for my club when the league starts.”

He has now scored two goals in three pre-season games for the Turkish champions.