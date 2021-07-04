Henry Onyekuru: Why Nigeria forward rejected Olympiacos move

Henry Onyekuru has turned down the chance to play UEFA Champions League football with perennial Greek champions Olympiacos even after they had agreed to pay the 4.3 Million Euros Monaco want to sell him.

Onyekuru shunned Olympiacos because he does not fancy living in Athens, where the club are based.

The winger is presently in Istanbul, where he is discussing with Galatasaray local rivals, Besiktas and Fenerbache.

Galatasaray will not take up the buy-out option on Onyekuru after his third loan spell with them last season.

Ajansspor said Onyekuru is favourably disposed to joining champions Besiktas, who will play in the Champions League in the new season.