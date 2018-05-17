Nigeria forward, Henry Onyekuru, is in line to link up with German club, Borussia Monchengladbach, on loan for the 2018/2019 season.

Onyekuru joined English Premier League club, Everton from Belgian side Eupen last summer but spent this season on loan at Anderlecht.

Everton and Anderlecht had an agreement for the player to stay on for another season, but Onyekuru according to a report in Belgian online news outlet, m.hnl.be, is opposed to the idea and instead prefer a move to Germany.

The striker believes that he does not get enough trust from Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who has repeated several times over the past weeks that he is not fit to play following his long term injury an assertion the player disagree with.

Turkish giants Besiktas are also said to be interested in securing Onyekuru’s services, but his preferred destination is the Bundesliga.

Onyekuru is expected today in Mönchengladbach, where a meeting with sports manager Max Eberl is planned.

Mönchengladbach are prepared to meet the terms of the loan conditions with Everton and also hopes to be able to reach an agreement with Onyekuru.

The 20-year-old last featured for Anderlecht in a league game against his former club Eupen last December following a knee injury he picked up in the encounter.

Prior to the injury, he scored nine goals for Anderlecht in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.