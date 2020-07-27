



The future of Super Eagles attacking winger, Henry Onyekuru, may be hanging in the balance after he was dropped from Monaco’s pre season training tour in Poland.

Monaco coach Niko Kovac announced a 26-man squad for the tour on Monday with the name of the Nigerian missing.

Although reasons for his exclusion were not disclosed, it appears that his services at the Principality club may not be needed by Kovac who just took over the reins.





The player has been on loan with Turkey side Galatasaray after failing to cement regular playing time n his debut campaign in France.

Monaco are due to play their third pre-season friendly on August 1 against German club Eintracht Frankfurt during their training stint in Poland.

The new Ligue 1 season will kick off on August 22.