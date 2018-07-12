Turkish champions Galatasaray have announced Henry Onyekuru has joined them in pre-season training camp in Switzerland after they agreed a loan deal with Everton.

This was coming after initial reports out of Turkey that Everton and Galatasaray were deadlocked on the transfer for the Nigeria forward.

Reports had suggested Galatasaray were insisting on a clause that will give them an option to buy Onyekuru on a permanent basis after his loan deal.

Gala first announced his arrival on their Twitter handle by welcoming him to the club, before they followed up with his arrival in Switzerland.

The Turkish giants will feature in the UEFA Champions League in the new season.

Last year, Onyekuru signed a five-year contract with Everton.

He was then shipped out on loan to Anderlecht, but has insisted he will not return to the Belgian club after some open rows.