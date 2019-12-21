<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru will link up with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on an 18-month loan deal from Monaco in January.

Onyekuru joined Monaco from Premier League side, Everton this summer but has struggeld for regular playing time at the club.

He is behind Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani and Gelson Martins at the principality club.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Galatasaray will also pay part of Onyekuru’s salary.

Fenerbahce also also expressed interest in signing Onyekuru on loan but seems Galatasaray have now won the race.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Fathi Terim’s men.