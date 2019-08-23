<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru has been joined by Africa Cup of Nations winner and Leicester City ace, Islam Slimani at AS Monaco, and the two Africans, as well as other new arrivals at the Ligue 1 club were officially unveiled on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Slimani arrived on a season’s loan deal but with an option of a permanent deal, Monaco confirmed on their official website on Thursday.

Monaco manager, Leonardo Jardim, worked with the Algerian forward during his time at Sporting Portugal and was a key figure in getting the deal done.

The scope of the option to purchase remains undisclosed. ‘Slim’ [Slimani] spoke during his unveiling in front of the press on Thursday:

“To be a champion of Africa is a source of pride. It is very important for me”, he said,” he said.

“I think that I can bring my experience to the team, in relation to what I have gone through.

” It is very important to play for a coach that one knows. He is aware of my qualities.

“He is a good coach who knows how to give players confidence. He knows to encourage you to give everything for the team.”