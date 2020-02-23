<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Henry Onyekuru enjoys playing the Intercontinental Derby, making a case to also announce his presence as he did on Sunday, winning a penalty and grabbing a goal for himself to round off a 3-1 victory for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce.

Making only his fourth league appearance since moving to the Super Lig side on loan from AS Monaco, Onyekuru provided the talking point on day, putting in a man of the match shift.

His dazzling runs on the flank and fearless attacking play spurred the Turkish Champions on against their arch rivals Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Nigerian went close to scoring three times before he finally registered his goal on the night; he registered six shots in the game four more than any other player in the game.

It was his second goal in the Intercontinental Derby, having scored in one of his previous two encounters, and he has never lost a game to Fenerbahce.

He was living up to that record on Sunday, making only his second start for Fatih Terim’s side, as he helped his side fight back to snatch a dramatic victory.





The visitors went behind in the 21st minute after Marcao was adjudged to have fouled an opponent inside the box.

Following the VAR review, Referee Halil Umut awarded the kick and Max Kruse duly converted.

But Galatasaray would respond, despite an early miss by Onyekuru.

Ryan Donk headed home from a corner kick to bring the score level minutes before the break.

The next goal would come in the late in the second half after Onyekuru was fouled in the box and Falcao stepped forward to put it away.

Four minutes after the goal was scored, both sides were reduced to 10-men as Deniz Turuc and Younes Belhanda were both giving the marching orders.

With the game poised for slim win, Onyekuru produced a fine solo goal, beating the goalkeeper with an initial shimmy before rounding him to slot home the ball.

He was replaced in the eight minute of additional time; two minutes after grabbing his goal and a minute after he was booked for stripping and taunting the opposition fans.

The victory moved Galatasaray above Sivasspor in second position on the table, with Trabzonspor still leading the race, but the top three are tied on 45 points.