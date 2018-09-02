Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru and Ikechukwu Ezenwa from Enyimba will be the first players to arrive at the Super Eagles Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa, Victoria, on Monday as the Super Eagles open camp for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles.

Everton loanee Onyekuru Galatasaray SK marksman is scheduled to land in Victoria on the island of Mahe at 11 am on Monday, to be followed two-and-half hours later by goalkeeper Ezenwa, who will arrive with the Nigeria–based members of the technical crew and backroom staff.

All the other players on coach Gernot Rohr’s 24–man roster will arrive at the team hotel on Tuesday, with one group to come in before breakfast and another group expected at lunchtime.

Rohr has included three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards in his list for the crucial match, with four other players on standby.

The Super Eagles and the Pirates clash at the 10,000–capacity Stade Linite in a Group E, Matchday 2 encounter on Saturday, starting from 4.30pm Seychelles time (1.30pm Nigeria time), with both teams in need of the three points after losing their respective openers to the campaign 15 months ago.

Libya top Group E following a 5-1 trouncing of Seychelles, who have since installed a new coach in Gavin Jeanne, while South Africa are second after they beat the Eagles 2-0 in Uyo.